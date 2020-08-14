Smith scores in OT, Vegas takes 2-0 series lead on Chicago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Reilly Smith scored in overtime, Robin Lehner made 22 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 35 of the 39 shots he faced in a losing effort. This was the third game already in the first round to go to overtime. Tampa Bay beat Columbus in the fifth overtime Tuesday, and Boston beat Carolina in double OT Wednesday. Smith’s goal came 7:13 into the first OT. The Golden Knights were without regular-season leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who only joined them in the Edmonton bubble last week.

