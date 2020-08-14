Advertisement

Owner of old BMV site wants homeless to leave property

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

After weeks of violence, the property owner at the old BMV now wants homeless individuals removed from his property.

As we reported, Doulos Chapel in South Bend hosted tent city through July 31.

During that time, the church helped many homeless individuals find employment and permanent supportive housing.

Others, however, congregated across the street at the old BMV.

For weeks, the South Bend Police Department says it has received reports about violence and fighting.

16 News Now saw some of this firsthand.

The property owner put up ‘no trespassing’ signs this week.

South Bend Common Councilwoman Lori Hamann said she has been in constant contact with the owner who lives out of town.

“He has now been convinced that it is a liability issue for him that he’s not really willing to take on,” Hamann said.

The owner has to now file a complaint with the police department.

“And I told him about the COVID testing that the county has ordered for the entire population in that encampment...So the owner, based on my conversation with him, is willing to delay the eviction until we get the test results back,” Hamann said.

In a statement, South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s administration said in part: “ The City is obligated to enforce private property rights when there is a clear trespassing violation after receiving a complaint from a property owner.” 

The administration did not say how it plans to specifically address the homelessness issue.

Hamann said these individuals need an acceptable place to go.

“People who are homeless are very protective of their private property. There’s a lot of fear that there belongings will be lost or stolen in the midst of this move. So we want to find enough people to be able to move them peacefully, so it doesn’t reflect what we have seen in the past,” Hamann said.

Hamann said the property owner would like individuals to be evicted by early next week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

