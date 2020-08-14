Advertisement

Notre Dame football is “excited” to compete for an ACC Championship

Kelly says that gives his team some extra motivation heading into the season
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in the history of the Notre Dame football program, the Fighting Irish will be playing a conference schedule and competing for a conference championship.

Brian Kelly has two main goals for his players every year. That's to win a national championship and to graduate champions.

Kelly says now that Notre Dame is in the ACC for this season, he has to add another column on the goal chart... and that's to win an ACC conference championship.

Kelly says that gives his team some extra motivation heading into the season.

“Our players are excited quite honestly that they get a chance to play for a championship, an ACC championship,” Kelly said. “For the ACC to allow us that opportunity, they are excited about it. They know it is going to be a great challenge. They know from a large degree, that runs through Clemson, South Carolina. But there are great challenges on our schedule.”

That first challenge will be on September 12th in the season opener against Duke.

On Friday, Notre Dame announced sophomore defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah will miss that game and the majority of the season.

He had surgery on his left knee to repair his lateral meniscus but Notre Dame does say Osafo-Mensah could return for postseason play and the ACC Championship.

