Advertisement

Nothing Bundt Cakes hosts fundraiser for Kroc Center

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You can try some tasty cakes and help support the Kroc Center on Friday.

Nothing Bundt Cakes in Mishawaka is celebrating their grand opening by hosting a fundraiser.

On Friday, August 14th, 20 percent of the proceeds sold at the store will go to the Kroc Center’s Family Resource Center.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened the Grape Road location in July, and the owner says they want to thank Michiana for all the support.

"Our friends at the Kroc Center have been coming into the store," said owner Erin Bolden. "And we knew that we wanted to do something to benefit the community and say, 'hey, thank you for welcoming us with open arms.'"

Nothing Bundt Cakes is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Owner of old BMV site wants homeless to leave property

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Owner of old BMV property wants homeless removed

News

Michigan State Trooper hit by fleeing suspect

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A 47-year-old man is behind bars accused of leading northern Michigan law enforcement on an overnight manhunt.

News

Michigan City keeps lakefront beaches and parks closed for another week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The mayor told 16 News Now his decision took into account the large crowds they’ve experienced since other beaches along Lake Michigan closed, and the inability to find people to work at the beach and manage these crowds.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop shares experience after exposure to coronavirus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is in quarantine after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

None seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened at the intersection of CR 37 and CR 38, north of Millersburg.

Forecast

Warm, but still Comfortable

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPOTTY RAIN EXPECTED... It will be warm, but not overly humid, the next couple of days. Each day will also be partly sunny, but there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower by late afternoon or evening. A cool front comes through early Sunday, and probably a second one by evening. Each of those could give some areas a thunderstorm. After those 2 fronts, it will turn much cooler again for several days, which includes most of next week...

Agriculture

$20 million invested in Pure Green Farms

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
More than $20 million is being invested in a plant—that will manufacture plants.

News

New Prairie High School students quarantined after party

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
A group of students throwing a party before the school year now find themselves in quarantine after it was found out that a few people at the gathering are positive COVID-19 cases.

Indiana

Indiana launches long-term care facility coronavirus dashboard

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
On Wednesday, Indiana state officials finally released their long-term care facility dashboard detailing how the pandemic has affected every single facility in the state.

News

Indiana launches long-term care facility coronavirus dashboard

Updated: 18 hours ago
On Wednesday, Indiana state officials finally released their long-term care facility dashboard detailing how the pandemic has affected every single facility in the state.