Nothing Bundt Cakes hosts fundraiser for Kroc Center

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You can try some tasty cakes and help support the Kroc Center on Friday.

Nothing Bundt Cakes in Mishawaka is celebrating their grand opening by hosting a fundraiser.

On Friday, August 14th, 20 percent of the proceeds sold at the store will go to the Kroc Center’s Family Resource Center.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened the Grape Road location in July, and the owner says they want to thank Michiana for all the support.

"Our friends at the Kroc Center have been coming into the store," said owner Erin Bolden. "And we knew that we wanted to do something to benefit the community and say, 'hey, thank you for welcoming us with open arms.'"

Nothing Bundt Cakes is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.