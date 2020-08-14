Advertisement

Michigan State Trooper hit by fleeing suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - A 47-year-old man is behind bars accused of leading northern Michigan law enforcement on an overnight manhunt.

According to investigators, the situation began after authorities tried to stop the suspect. He refused and drove off.

Police say a warning was issued to law enforcement about the man.

He later struck a Michigan State Trooper at the Mackinac Bridge toll booth.

Two other vehicles were hit during the incident.

The suspect fled and police say he led officers on a high speed chase.

Authorities searched for the suspect all night before he was apprehended.

“Once the officers are on scene we attempt to set up a perimeter, keep them in the area, then we searched the area. We have officers at different areas on the perimeters, at the intersections to protect the public and keep the suspect from leaving,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Michigan State Police.

The trooper hit by the SUV is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is in good condition.

