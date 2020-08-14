Man sentenced in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man will spend over a decade behind bars for a shooting in Goshen.

Todd Francis, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and armed robbery, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The Goshen News reports the jail time will be followed by eight years of probation.

Francis admitted to shooting an 18-year-old in the leg during a robbery in July of 2018.

He has apologized to the victim and his family.

