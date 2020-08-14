Advertisement

Kelly is impressed with Ian Book’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is no chapter in the football coaches handbook on how to coach during a global pandemic.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly has been coaching for 30 years and says he feels like a first-year head coach again, and he’s relying on the help from some of his team’s leaders.

Kelly says he's been very impressed with how quarterback Ian Book has handled his leadership role during the pandemic.

Kelly says Book has been intentional with his work ethic every day and is not distracted by the noise of being the starting quarterback at a school like Notre Dame.

Book is entering his third year as QB1 at Notre Dame, and Kelly likes where his head is at.

“His leadership has been outstanding,” Kelly said. “While it was really good last year, it’s even better now because he’s developed a single-minded focus in terms of what he wants this team to accomplish and what he wants for him - it’s championship or bust.”

Book hopes to lead Notre Dame to its first national title since 1988.

Book and the Irish are back on the practice field on Friday for their first practice in pads.

