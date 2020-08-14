Advertisement

John Mooney inks first pro contract with the Perth Wildcats of the NBL

Mr. Double-Double is heading to the land down under
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERTH. Australia (WNDU) - Mr. Double-Double is heading to the land down under.

Former Irish big John Mooney has inked his first professional contract with the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League in Australia. Mooney will be joining the reigning NBL champions.

Mooney lead the NCAA in both defensive rebounds and double-doubles during his senior season at Notre Dame.

He still hopes to play in the NBA some day but due to the pandemic canceling NBA summer league action, Mooney had to choose another route.

