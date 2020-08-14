Advertisement

Indiana will not expand absentee voting

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Indiana, the election commission says they will not expand absentee voting.

State law allows voting absentee by mail for a number of reasons like being out the country.

But the list does not make an exception for pandemics.

Right now officials are fighting the issue, with some saying Hoosiers who feel unsafe should be allowed to absentee vote like they could in the primary.

But others say that was only allowed because of the stay-at-home order.

“We still are dealing with a pandemic but the factors have changed. We have come to understand this pandemic a little bit better understand how to protect ourselves. Case in point we are now in stage 4.5 of a five stage back on track plan,” said Zach Klutz with the Indiana Election Commission.

“People are taking extraordinary precautions, and in this situation I think it is clear that people in this situation should not have to make a choice between risking their health and exercising their right to vote,” said Anthony Long from the Indiana Election Commission.

Election officials say they have already received more than 37,000 absentee ballot requests for the presidential election.

