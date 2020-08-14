Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 1,079 new cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%. (Thursday: 7.8%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.7%. Monday: 7.5%. Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%.)

At least 2,906 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 78,632 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 884 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,766 (+86) cases and 91 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,051 (+60) cases and 91 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 967 (+10) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 878 (+6) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 805 (+4) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 571 (+2) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 181 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 175 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 84 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

