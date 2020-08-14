Advertisement

Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%.(ISDH)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 1,079 new cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%. (Thursday: 7.8%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.7%. Monday: 7.5%. Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%.)

At least 2,906 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 78,632 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 884 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,766 (+86) cases and 91 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,051 (+60) cases and 91 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 967 (+10) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 878 (+6) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 805 (+4) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 571 (+2) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 181 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 175 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 84 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Becoming more humid Friday as isolated showers return to Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Feeling sticky, hot, and humid Friday and Saturday with isolated shower chances beginning tonight after 5pm.

News

Nothing Bundt Cakes hosts fundraiser for Kroc Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
You can try some tasty cakes and help support the Kroc Center on Friday.

News

Owner of old BMV site wants homeless to leave property

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Owner of old BMV property wants homeless removed

News

Michigan State Trooper hit by fleeing suspect

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A 47-year-old man is behind bars accused of leading northern Michigan law enforcement on an overnight manhunt.

Latest News

News

Michigan City keeps lakefront beaches and parks closed for another week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The mayor told 16 News Now his decision took into account the large crowds they’ve experienced since other beaches along Lake Michigan closed, and the inability to find people to work at the beach and manage these crowds.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop shares experience after exposure to coronavirus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is in quarantine after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

None seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened at the intersection of CR 37 and CR 38, north of Millersburg.

Forecast

Warm, but still Comfortable

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPOTTY RAIN EXPECTED... It will be warm, but not overly humid, the next couple of days. Each day will also be partly sunny, but there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower by late afternoon or evening. A cool front comes through early Sunday, and probably a second one by evening. Each of those could give some areas a thunderstorm. After those 2 fronts, it will turn much cooler again for several days, which includes most of next week...

Agriculture

$20 million invested in Pure Green Farms

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
More than $20 million is being invested in a plant—that will manufacture plants.

News

New Prairie High School students quarantined after party

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
A group of students throwing a party before the school year now find themselves in quarantine after it was found out that a few people at the gathering are positive COVID-19 cases.