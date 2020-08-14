Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer encouraged by recent Michigan trends

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WNDU) -Michigan was one of the hardest hit states at the beginning of the pandemic but now the state is close to flattening their curve.

According to data from MLive, Michigan ranks 40th in the country for the 7-day average of new cases per capita.

The state’s average infection rate is half that of Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Michigan’s daily cases per million in the past week are the lowest in the Midwest region according to the COVID Tracking Project.

With these positive trends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s important that residents don’t let their guard down.

“The only way we can put a stop to this pandemic, an end to this pandemic is to take it seriously,” Whitmer said. “Do our part to protect one another and do what we know works. My mask says I wear this for you and it is true. When we wear masks and we wear it properly so it covers our nose and mouth, when we practice social distancing and when we go out to get tested when it’s necessary, when we do these things, we put our whole state in a stronger position to send our kids back to school safely.”

Whitmer also said Michigan’s testing ability has significantly increased in the past two months.

