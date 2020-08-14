Elkhart County sees mosquitoes with West Nile virus

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Elkhart County, some mosquitoes there have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

They were from samples collected in the Elkhart area, but it's possible that it's present in other areas of the county.

Health officials are urging you to take precautions like avoiding the outdoors from dusk to dawn and using an EPA-registered repellent.

Meanwhile, West Nile was found in mosquitoes in St. Joseph County earlier this year.

