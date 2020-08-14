Advertisement

Dueling protests planned for Saturday morning in Goshen

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Protesters from the Michiana National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are speaking out against a coffee shop in Goshen on Saturday morning for comments they say the business made denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

16 News Now learned why they won't be the only group of protesters there.

Two opposing groups of protesters will be outside Embassy Coffee in Goshen Saturday morning. One of them to boycott the small business while the other group came to the business's defense.

"People should be using that privilege to speak up for the people who don't have that privilege. They have used that freedom of speech and that public platform to denounce Black Lives Matter as merely a 'Marxist agenda'," said community organizer Jesse Moore.

Moore says he believes Black Lives Matter is a cause worth speaking up for.

He said he's using his privilege to fight for racial equality outside Embassy Coffee.

"A lot of white folks in America feel threatened by the cause for Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter is not saying other people on the ethnic spectrum do not matter. It's saying as a Black people, they are in trouble. They need help," Moore said.

After hearing about the protest against some of Embassy Coffee's stances, Lori Arnold among others began organizing their own counter-protest.

"Black Lives Matter is so worried about Black lives that they're attacking this owner here at a coffee shop? This isn't even about racial justice anymore. Maybe it never was. It's more about socialism, marxism, destroying the family, destroying the church, destroying America. It's a cancel culture," said Goshen resident Lori Arnold.

Arnold says the small business owners should be able to express their opinions without the fear of backlash.

"I'm out here every day for over 40 days, defending America and the right for people to put their opinions out there without having violence come back at them. The people of this city are afraid," she said.

Now protesters and counter-protesters will speak face to face.

Both protests are scheduled to start at 9:00 A.M. Saturday morning. 

Public parking can be found around the courthouse.

