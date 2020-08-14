Advertisement

Darvish takes no-hitter into 7th, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2

Kyle Schwarber homered in the second and Chicago improved to 13-3 for the first time since 1907
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night. Darvish allowed just one hit - Justin Smoak’s towering solo homer to right field with one out in the seventh inning on his 98th pitch - before being relieved by Casey Sadler to start the eighth. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan struck out 11 and threw 104 pitches. Before Smoak’s drive, Darvish allowed only three baserunners. Kyle Schwarber homered in the second and Chicago improved to 13-3 for the first time since 1907.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

