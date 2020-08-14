Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen after missing playoffs again

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls have fired coach Jim Boylen, the new front office beginning its remake of a team that missed the playoffs again.

The Bulls were 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World.

That meant they wouldn’t make the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

Chicago then hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations, and on Friday he decided he wanted a new coach.

Boylen finished 39-84 as Bulls coach.

