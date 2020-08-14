Advertisement

Becoming more humid Friday as isolated showers return to Michiana

Excellent beach weather into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

A dry start with mild temperatures. Mostly sunny skies. Few scattered showers on the radar 5-8pm, especially EAST of US-31. Becoming a bit more humid.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the middle 60s. A mild evening. Muggy, but dry. Partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy and dry. A few isolated thundershowers on the radar as we gear up for storms Sunday. Highs reach the upper 80s. A humid day!Less than one half an inch of rainfall over the weekend. The ground remains dry into next week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%.

News

Nothing Bundt Cakes hosts fundraiser for Kroc Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
You can try some tasty cakes and help support the Kroc Center on Friday.

News

Owner of old BMV site wants homeless to leave property

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Owner of old BMV property wants homeless removed

News

Michigan State Trooper hit by fleeing suspect

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A 47-year-old man is behind bars accused of leading northern Michigan law enforcement on an overnight manhunt.

Latest News

News

Michigan City keeps lakefront beaches and parks closed for another week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The mayor told 16 News Now his decision took into account the large crowds they’ve experienced since other beaches along Lake Michigan closed, and the inability to find people to work at the beach and manage these crowds.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop shares experience after exposure to coronavirus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is in quarantine after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

None seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened at the intersection of CR 37 and CR 38, north of Millersburg.

Forecast

Warm, but still Comfortable

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPOTTY RAIN EXPECTED... It will be warm, but not overly humid, the next couple of days. Each day will also be partly sunny, but there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower by late afternoon or evening. A cool front comes through early Sunday, and probably a second one by evening. Each of those could give some areas a thunderstorm. After those 2 fronts, it will turn much cooler again for several days, which includes most of next week...

Agriculture

$20 million invested in Pure Green Farms

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
More than $20 million is being invested in a plant—that will manufacture plants.

News

New Prairie High School students quarantined after party

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
A group of students throwing a party before the school year now find themselves in quarantine after it was found out that a few people at the gathering are positive COVID-19 cases.