Becoming more humid Friday as isolated showers return to Michiana

TODAY:

A dry start with mild temperatures. Mostly sunny skies. Few scattered showers on the radar 5-8pm, especially EAST of US-31. Becoming a bit more humid.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the middle 60s. A mild evening. Muggy, but dry. Partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy and dry. A few isolated thundershowers on the radar as we gear up for storms Sunday. Highs reach the upper 80s. A humid day!Less than one half an inch of rainfall over the weekend. The ground remains dry into next week.

