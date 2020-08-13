Warm, but still Comfortable

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SPOTTY RAIN EXPECTED... It will be warm, but not overly humid, the next couple of days. Each day will also be partly sunny, but there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower by late afternoon or evening. A cool front comes through early Sunday, and probably a second one by evening. Each of those could give some areas a thunderstorm. After those 2 fronts, it will turn much cooler again for several days, which includes most of next week...

Tonight: Nice this evening, then continued clear later. Low: 63, Wind: NE 4-8

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny...a shower or t’shower possible in some spots late. High: 87, Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Chance for a t’storm by later in the day. High: 87

