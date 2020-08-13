Advertisement

Warm, but still Comfortable

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SPOTTY RAIN EXPECTED... It will be warm, but not overly humid, the next couple of days. Each day will also be partly sunny, but there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower by late afternoon or evening. A cool front comes through early Sunday, and probably a second one by evening. Each of those could give some areas a thunderstorm. After those 2 fronts, it will turn much cooler again for several days, which includes most of next week...

Tonight: Nice this evening, then continued clear later. Low: 63, Wind: NE 4-8

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny...a shower or t’shower possible in some spots late. High: 87, Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Chance for a t’storm by later in the day. High: 87

Updated: 1 hour ago

Another picture perfect day with highs just above average for mid-August

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect Thursday weather before we turn more humid Friday.

Kimberly Newman Weather First Alert WNDU Forecast 8-13-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Warming up gradually through the end of this week.

A Bit More Heat Coming

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY WEATHER! Boy, what a nice August day here in Michiana...lots of sunshine, a cool start, and a comfortably warm afternoon. And we have more nice weather Thursday, just a touch warmer overall. We have a slight chance for a late day shower or thundershower on Friday, then a little better chance each day of the weekend. The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday, with highs into the middle to upper 80s. Then some truly cool air sweeps in for most of next week...another "open up the windows" type of week!

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT

Picture perfect Wednesday weather

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking weekend showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-12-2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
Dry, pleasant, sunny through the middle and end of this week.

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

Couple of Nice Days Coming

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE AUGUST WEATHER! I don't expect to hear many complaints the next couple of days...since it will not be too hot or too humid, but it will also not be too cool for August. And with lots of sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday, it will look very nice as well. As we head through the weekend, we'll see some chances to get a shower or storm, although most of the time it will be dry. And it is still looking like cooler air comes sweeping in again for most of next week, with loes in the 50s and highs in the 70s...

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT