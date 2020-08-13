Turner helps Indiana hold off Harden rally to beat Rockets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and Indiana held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday. It looked as if the Pacers had locked up the win when they went up 104-90 with 5:05 remaining. That’s when Harden got Houston going, cutting it to 106-104 on with a driving basket with 27 seconds to go. Harden had 11 of Houston’s 14 points during the surge. Justin Holiday hit two foul shots to finish off Indiana’s first victory over Houston since February 2017. Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds. He came an assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season.

