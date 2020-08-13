Three protesters arrested in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three protesters from Milwaukee were arrested in Kosciusko County after Indiana State Police say they were intentionally blocking traffic on US 30.

The group is part of a Black Lives Matter march from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. to commemorate the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatch centers were receiving calls of traffic being backed up for several miles in the east-bound lanes of US 30.

Troopers made contact with a group of protesters walking along US 30 with eight support vehicles going at walking speed in the right lane, creating a dangerous situation for the group as well as for motorists.

Troopers spoke with the group leader about the issue, though the group allegedly failed to comply and continued to walk in the eastbound lanes.

Then the group was told near County Road 900 East that it could not continue to travel in the right lane.

After multiple attempts troopers arrested three people, 30-year-old Frank Sensabaugh, 20-year-old Eric Ajala, and 44-year-old Tory Lowe for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.

All three were taken to the Kosciusko County Jail, but were released by 8 p.m.

The county prosecutor will look over the case.

