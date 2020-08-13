Advertisement

The Woods Fitness Park offers unique workout experience

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - While Michigan gyms remain closed, you can get in a full workout at unique spot in Benton Harbor.

But it's not an ordinary gym - it's in the woods.

The Woods Fitness Park, located at 2400 Dewey Avenue, sits on 20 acres of land and offers three miles of trails.

Guests can enjoy nearly 50 obstacles and workout stations, including spear throwing, rope climbs, tire dragging and more.

Mike Petlick opened The Woods about a month ago and is excited to share the experience with the community.

"It's outdoors, you can work at your own pace," said Petlick. "I mean, there's nowhere else that you can go outside and get this kind of a workout."

The Woods is open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day.

To learn more, click here.

Latest News

Michigan

More than 40 feral cats removed from Three Rivers home

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
More than 40 feral cats were removed from a Three Rivers home by law enforcement on Wednesday.

Indiana

Indiana reports 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.8%.

News

Elkhart Co. nonprofits covering gaps in childcare for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Elkhart County Community is coming together to help solve the childcare crisis as parents return to work and students head back to school under hybrid learning models.

News

Michigan City shooting is second homicide in 3 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are investigating two separate homicides in Michigan City that happened in the past 3 days.

Latest News

News

Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field on August 21

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs will host their second Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field on August 21.

News

Indiana health officials say West Nile virus is in St. Joseph County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indiana State Department of Health says that as of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

News

Goshen launches utilities payment assistance program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen water and sewer utility customers facing shut-offs due to financial hardships could qualify for $200 in financial assistance to help cover payments.

News

SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 5 hours ago
A silver alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

News

Another picture perfect day with highs just above average for mid-August

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect Thursday weather before we turn more humid Friday.