The Woods Fitness Park offers unique workout experience

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - While Michigan gyms remain closed, you can get in a full workout at unique spot in Benton Harbor.

But it's not an ordinary gym - it's in the woods.

The Woods Fitness Park, located at 2400 Dewey Avenue, sits on 20 acres of land and offers three miles of trails.

Guests can enjoy nearly 50 obstacles and workout stations, including spear throwing, rope climbs, tire dragging and more.

Mike Petlick opened The Woods about a month ago and is excited to share the experience with the community.

"It's outdoors, you can work at your own pace," said Petlick. "I mean, there's nowhere else that you can go outside and get this kind of a workout."

The Woods is open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day.

