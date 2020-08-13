Some in Berrien County still without power
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Some people are still being affected from Monday’s storms.
Let’s take a look at the number of outages in our area.
Indiana Michigan Power says power has been restored to more than 98% of customers since Monday.
As of 4:12 p.m. on Thursday, less than 500 customers are still without power.
I&M’s current restoration time for the Benton Harbor area is 11 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.