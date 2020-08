SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WNDU) -

A silver alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

Adrianna J. Mendez is a black female, 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, according to Fort Wayne police.

Mendez has dark brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink top with black sleeves, and black pajama bottoms with pink stars.

Mendez was last seen on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 12:30 am. in Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Mendez is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Adrianna J. Mendez, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.