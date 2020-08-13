Over 30 arrests made, drugs & weapons seized in Benton Harbor one week after MSP partnership

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Partying during a pandemic like this has brought problems to Benton Harbor in the past.

“Gathering in parking lots, turning their music up, dancing on top of cars, or drag racing down the street,” says Lt. DuWayne Robinson, Fifth District PIO for Michigan State Police.

But one week into an expanded partnership between the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and MSP, has some of those problems being solved.

“The expanded partnership with the city of Benton Harbor has made the community safer. We’ve remove guns and drugs off the streets, Robinson says.

In addition, police made over 30 arrests including: 7 arrests for violation of parole or probation, 8 arrests for misdemeanor warrants, and 10 arrests for felony warrants.

“The individuals that we are targeting out there, they’re definitely aware that MSP has ramped it’s resources and that we are there to stop that activity at all costs,” Robinson says.

But for MSP troopers, helping keep the peace in Benton Harbor is not just about cracking down on criminals, it’s about building relationships too.

“While we’re in there to keep the peace and ensure public safety, we also want to build relationships with the community members and let them know we’re not just there from a criminal justice standpoint. But, we are also there to build bridges in relationship with the entire community, from the seniors all the way down to the small children,” Robinson says.

One way MSP is looking to do that is by hosting a “Fun Day” on August 26th at the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club Youth Center, that will feature a bike ride and ice cream with state troopers.

The expanded Secure Cities partnership between BHDPS and MSP is scheduled through September 18th.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.