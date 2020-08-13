None seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - None were seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Elkhart County.

The crash happened at the intersection of CR 37 and CR 38, north of Millersburg.

The driver of a Toyota was going east on CR 38, approaching CR 37.

A Dodge was stopped at the four-way intersection of CR 38 and CR 37, waiting in the southbound lane of CR 38.

The driver of the Toyota drove into the left lane in order to pass the pickup truck directly in front of it.

However, that driver didn’t see the Dodge in front of the pickup truck as she made the pass.

An semi-trailer was driving west on CR 38, approaching the Toyota head-on.

The driver of the Toyota immediately swerved into the southbound lane, crashing into the RV trailer the Dodge was pulling behind it.

This damaged the front end of the Toyota and the rear end of the RV trailer.

The driver of the Toyota was treated by medics at the scene and cleared.

The driver of the Dodge had no injuries, but his passenger was transported to the hospital for numbness in her right hand.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to obey signs and markings while driving a vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.