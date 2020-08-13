Niles City Council approves “Social District”

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -

You could soon be drinking alcohol on the streets of downtown Niles.

The Niles City Council approved a designated spot for this at a meeting Monday night.

The ‘social district’ would allow adults to drink beer, wine, you name it, in certain parts of downtown.

Qualified businesses would sell a single drink to customers in a distinct cup that they can carry around.

The goal behind doing this is to help boost the economy since many businesses took a hard hit during the pandemic.

“We’re just looking to one give businesses an opportunity to find customers, especially right now with social distancing and people being more comfortable being outdoors...Then just another thing to attract people to Niles. This is a unique thing that you don’t have anywhere else around here, and so people come for this and then they will see all the things they didn’t know Niles had, which we have quite a bit. So it’s a great way to get them hooked on us,” said Justin Flagel with the Niles Downtown Development Authority.

Several business owners told 16 News Now that they are in favor of this.

16 News Now also reached out to residents and a council member who were reportedly against this at Monday night’s meeting, but did not hear back in time.

“The main opposition to this kind of thing comes from concerns that I had when we started looking into this a long time ago; and that is of course all of the issues that come with drinking alcohol,” Flagel said.

Flagel said he talked with other cities to see if any issues arose when they did this.

“And across the board, 100 percent of representatives told me that they have zero increase in any kind of problems with any of the things that you would be concerned about when it comes to alcohol,” Flagel said.

Flagel said he hopes everything is finalized in the next few weeks.

He is working with businesses to get approval for licenses.

