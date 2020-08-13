More than 40 feral cats removed from Three Rivers home

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 40 feral cats were removed from a Three Rivers home by law enforcement on Wednesday.

Officers conducted a search warrant inside of a residence in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Ave. around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Code Enforcement/Animal Control Officer from the Three River Police Department and St. Joseph County Control Animal Control Officers administered the search.

More than 40 feral cats were removed and taken to Animal Control.

The Cass County Animal Control also helped in the removal.

Officers had received a tip that this home was connected to a residence in Park Township where more than 140 cats were removed.

