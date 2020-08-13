Advertisement

Michigan reports 16* new coronavirus deaths, 1,121 new cases

Michigan COVID numbers for August 13, 2020. (Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,121 new cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

There have been at least 6,289 deaths and 90,392 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 796 new cases were reported.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 557 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 514 new cases were reported. *Today’s cumulative death total has been reduced by one. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions. These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated. MDHHS and the local health jurisdictions continue to review cases as part of ongoing efforts to ensure data quality and accurate case and death reporting in Michigan.

Saturday: 3* more coronavirus deaths, 698 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today includes 2 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 0 new coronavirus deaths, 762 new cases were reported.

