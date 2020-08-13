Michigan City shooting is second homicide in 3 days

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead in separate incidents that happened in Michigan City the past 3 days.

Doris Hull was killed on Sunday evening, following by 27-year-old Darius Mitchell on Tuesday.

Mitchell was shot in the 900 block of Southwind Drive at Garden Estates, also known as Pinetree Court.

Police say a group of 50 or more people were there when they arrived Tuesday night. They found Mitchell on the ground and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Michigan City Police are investigating both deaths as homicides, but they don’t believe they are related.

Anyone who may have surveillance or cell phone video of Tuesday’s incident is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Anna Painter at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1077.

