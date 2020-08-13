Advertisement

Michigan City keeps lakefront beaches and parks closed for another week

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) -Michigan City beaches and parks will remain closed for the next week after Mayor Duane Parry extended his executive order.

The order will keep Washington Park, the Senior Center, and Fedders alley shut down.

It says all public beach entrances from stops two through thirteen will also remain closed.

The zoo is now open for appointments only, while also asking visitors to practice social distancing, to wear face masks and to follow CDC guidelines.

Mayor Parry told 16 News Now controlling COVID-19 remains a priority when deciding whether to reopen public spaces.

Parry says he doesn't have anyone available to work the beaches with high school and college-age people returning to their education.

Normally, senior citizens fill those jobs after students go back to school, but this year, many of those workers are staying home to avoid the possibility of getting COVID-19.

This means there's no one to enforce social distancing and other requirements to control the spreading of the virus.

The mayor says he'd consider reopening Washington Park, Fedders Alley, and beach access points east of town if he can find people to work the beach.

"I'm hoping that when the kids go back to school--even though they're going back virtually--I think it will somewhat reduce the flow of people that we have coming from surrounding counties and Illinois. If that's the case, then probably around Labor Day, I'll remove the barricades and people can come and go and enjoy the beaches as they will," Parry said.

The extension goes into effect at midnight tonight and will last until Thursday August 20th.

