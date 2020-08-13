Advertisement

Kids surprise police officer with ice pop on hot summer day

In this July 20, 2020 photo provided by Erica Dantzler, Jayden Dantzler-Clay, 5, and his sister Amiyah Dantzler-Clay, 6, hold a box of ice pops with police officer Maj. Richard Gibson at their home in Baltimore. The siblings gave a grape-flavor ice pop to the officer as he worked in their neighborhood on a hot summer day. Two days later, Maj. Gibson came back to return the favor. (Erica Dantzler via AP)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020
(AP) - It was a cool moment on a hot summer day.

When 6-year-old Amiyah Dantzler-Clay and her 5-year-old brother Jayden saw a police officer parked in front of their Baltimore home on a hot summer day, they surprised him with a refreshing grape-flavor ice pop.

Police Maj. Richard Gibson was so moved by the gesture that a couple of days later he knocked on their door with a gift: a box full of their favorite frozen treats.

Mom Erica Dantzler says that she’s proud of her children, and that such acts of kindness are especially important in trying times. 

