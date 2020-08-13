Kids surprise police officer with ice pop on hot summer day

(AP) - It was a cool moment on a hot summer day.

When 6-year-old Amiyah Dantzler-Clay and her 5-year-old brother Jayden saw a police officer parked in front of their Baltimore home on a hot summer day, they surprised him with a refreshing grape-flavor ice pop.

Police Maj. Richard Gibson was so moved by the gesture that a couple of days later he knocked on their door with a gift: a box full of their favorite frozen treats.

Mom Erica Dantzler says that she’s proud of her children, and that such acts of kindness are especially important in trying times.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.