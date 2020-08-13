Indiana launches long-term care facility coronavirus dashboard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Indiana state officials finally released their long-term care facility dashboard detailing how the pandemic has affected every single facility in the state.

The dashboard can be found on the state’s coronavirus website, right next to the statewide dashboard.

There you can find every facility throughout the state’s resident and staff cases and fatalities.

Daily positive cases and deaths both peaked in April.

Throughout the pandemic, among residents there have 6,664 positive cases and 1,753 deaths.

There have been 2,945 positive cases and 11 deaths among staff members.

Many of you have reached out to us describing how difficult it is for staff members during these tough times.

The state explains what they have done to provide assistance.

“Early on in the pandemic, we did three separate things to try and support long term care facilities around having more staff and keeping their staffing levels appropriate,” FSSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Rusyniak said. “One was across the board, rate increase for all facilities. For those facilities that would be taking in new COVID patients, they may have a dedicated area of their facilities. What we would call making their facility COVID ready. We had a smaller bump in their percentage. Lastly we had funds available for facilities who were actually taking care of COVID-19 patients.”

The dashboard will be updated every Wednesday.

