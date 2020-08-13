Advertisement

Indiana health officials say West Nile virus is in St. Joseph County

Jim Dill, Pest Management Specialist for the University of Maine's Cooperative Extension, says even though it's been dry this summer, mosquitoes remain an unwanted pest for those trying to enjoy the outdoors.
Jim Dill, Pest Management Specialist for the University of Maine's Cooperative Extension, says even though it's been dry this summer, mosquitoes remain an unwanted pest for those trying to enjoy the outdoors.(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials are urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from bites after mosquitoes in three of Indiana’s most populous counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that as of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for the virus. Those counties include Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend.

No human cases of West Nile virus disease in Indiana have been detected so far this year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

News

Goshen launches utilities payment assistance program

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen water and sewer utility customers facing shut-offs due to financial hardships could qualify for $200 in financial assistance to help cover payments.

News

SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
A silver alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

News

Another picture perfect day with highs just above average for mid-August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect Thursday weather before we turn more humid Friday.

Latest News

News

Niles City Council approves “Social District”

Updated: 8 hours ago
Niles City Council approves “Social District”

Indiana

Three protesters arrested in Kosciusko County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three protesters from Milwaukee were arrested in Kosciusko County after Indiana State Police say they were intentionally blocking traffic on US 30.

News

Michigan reports 9 new coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 9 more coronavirus deaths and 517 new cases on Wednesday.

Back To School

First day of school for South Bend students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
It was the first day back to school for South Bend students and clearly, this school year will be much different than the rest.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Future restaurateur looking for adoption

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fifteen-year-old Sean is looking forward to getting a job and being part of a permanent family who likes to play games.

Indiana

Indiana officials urging full school funding, release long-term care dashboard

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Holcomb asked the Indiana State Board of Education to call a special meeting to delay the fall count of student enrollment.