Indiana health officials say West Nile virus is in St. Joseph County

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials are urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from bites after mosquitoes in three of Indiana’s most populous counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that as of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for the virus. Those counties include Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend.

No human cases of West Nile virus disease in Indiana have been detected so far this year.

