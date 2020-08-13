Advertisement

Goshen launches utilities payment assistance program

Lynn Haven leaders did not vote to reinstate late fees or utility cut offs during the pandemic, instead postponing the decision for a later meeting.
Lynn Haven leaders did not vote to reinstate late fees or utility cut offs during the pandemic, instead postponing the decision for a later meeting.(WJHG/WECP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen residents who are experiencing financial struggles can now help paying for water and sewer bills.

Utility customers facing shut-offs could qualify for $200 in financial assistance to help cover payments.

Goshen estimates 400 households are behind in paying their bills due to economic hardships stemming from the pandemic.

Residents who are three months behind or more should contact the utilities office by August 18 to apply for financial aid. They can be reached at 574-533-9399.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb placed a moratorium on utility shut-offs in March to help protect Hoosiers facing hardship due to the pandemic, but that moratorium expires August 14.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana health officials say West Nile virus is in St. Joseph County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indiana State Department of Health says that as of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

News

SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
A silver alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

News

Another picture perfect day with highs just above average for mid-August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect Thursday weather before we turn more humid Friday.

Latest News

News

Niles City Council approves “Social District”

Updated: 8 hours ago
Niles City Council approves “Social District”

Indiana

Three protesters arrested in Kosciusko County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three protesters from Milwaukee were arrested in Kosciusko County after Indiana State Police say they were intentionally blocking traffic on US 30.

News

Michigan reports 9 new coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 9 more coronavirus deaths and 517 new cases on Wednesday.

Back To School

First day of school for South Bend students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
It was the first day back to school for South Bend students and clearly, this school year will be much different than the rest.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Future restaurateur looking for adoption

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fifteen-year-old Sean is looking forward to getting a job and being part of a permanent family who likes to play games.

Indiana

Indiana officials urging full school funding, release long-term care dashboard

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Holcomb asked the Indiana State Board of Education to call a special meeting to delay the fall count of student enrollment.