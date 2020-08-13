Goshen launches utilities payment assistance program

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen residents who are experiencing financial struggles can now help paying for water and sewer bills.

Utility customers facing shut-offs could qualify for $200 in financial assistance to help cover payments.

Goshen estimates 400 households are behind in paying their bills due to economic hardships stemming from the pandemic.

Residents who are three months behind or more should contact the utilities office by August 18 to apply for financial aid. They can be reached at 574-533-9399.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb placed a moratorium on utility shut-offs in March to help protect Hoosiers facing hardship due to the pandemic, but that moratorium expires August 14.

