Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop shares experience after exposure to coronavirus

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is in quarantine after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I thought the responsbile thing, with so many events and contact with people, i should follow the advice the CDC to self-quarantine,” Bishop Rhoades said.

“I had mass for seminarians and had a gathering after,” Bishop Rhoades explained. “I was very careful about precautions, but when we had dinner, you take the mask off. The good news I got my results today and I tested negative.”

The bishop is self-isolating for two weeks as a precaution for the safety of others.

“I felt it was the responsible thing to do,” Bishop Rhoades added. “I didn’t have symptoms but I knew people could spread if they were asymptomatic. I felt it was a moral obligation.”

He was in good spirits and continues to work remotely, until his full return on Monday.

