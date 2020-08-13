Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

A diocesan statement Tuesday said Rhoades has not tested positive, but he is self-isolating as a precaution for the safety of others.

It says “he was exposed to someone who subsequently tested positive” for the caronavirus. The statement did not elaborate on how long the quarantine will last.

The diocese’s website shows Rhodes has seven events on his public schedule through Aug. 22. Six are confirmations in individual churches.

