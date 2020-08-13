Following guidelines is more important than football drills right now for Brian Kelly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame held practice No. 2 of fall camp on Thursday and the biggest takeaway from head coach Brian Kelly so far in camp is how impressed he is of his team.

Before the first practice, Notre Dame released a statement saying that two student athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and seven others were also in quarantine due to contract tracing.

In total, the Notre Dame football program has had just four positive tests. With 619 total COVID-19 tests, Notre Dame has a 99.4 percent negativity rate... which is one of the best rates in the country.

Kelly loves how seriously his team is attacking the coronavirus but knows there is still work left to be done.

“We saw this right when we flattened the curve as a country, and then we got all giddy and thought we had it licked,” Kelly said. “This is something you have to do for a long time. This is hard. This is where you’ve really got to show some grit and stick with it day in and day out or it’s going to jump out and get to you. We’ve seen that nationally. Good start, long way to go both for our football team and for our campus and we’ve got to stay vigilant.”

There are so many hurdles the Notre Dame football team has to deal with just to practice right now.

Kelly believes the team will be ready to play football on September 12th against Duke inside Notre Dame Stadium but there are many other challenges.

For starters, Notre Dame has a locker room with 120 lockers. However, according to CDC guidelines, the locker room can only be at 50 percent capacity. That means schedules are now stretched out to accommodate those guidelines, which leads to longer days.

Kelly says right now they are focused more on the other challenges the team is facing as opposed to blocking and tackling.

“It’s managing all of these other things that can be taxing and consuming and require such an attention to detail from our players,” Kelly said. “They have been unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable. So how taxing does this become over the long haul. That’s why it is important to do so many things to lighten their load in a very difficult situation.”

The Fighting Irish have practice No. 3 of fall camp tomorrow. It will be Notre Dame’s first padded practice.

