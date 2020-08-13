Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field on August 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will host their second Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field next week.

The game is the Chicago Cubs taking on crosstown rival, the Chicago White Sox, at Wrigley Field.

The watch party is set for August 21. Gates open at 7 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $7.50 for general admission. They are available at SouthBendCubs.com.

Concessions will be open for the event. Fans are asked to keep at least six feet away from other guests and masks are required.

