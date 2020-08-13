Advertisement

Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field on August 21

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will host their second Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field next week.

The game is the Chicago Cubs taking on crosstown rival, the Chicago White Sox, at Wrigley Field.

The watch party is set for August 21. Gates open at 7 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $7.50 for general admission. They are available at SouthBendCubs.com.

Concessions will be open for the event. Fans are asked to keep at least six feet away from other guests and masks are required.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elkhart Co. nonprofits covering gaps in childcare for students

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Elkhart County Community is coming together to help solve the childcare crisis as parents return to work and students head back to school under hybrid learning models.

News

Michigan City shooting is second homicide in 3 days

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are investigating two separate homicides in Michigan City that happened in the past 3 days.

News

Indiana health officials say West Nile virus is in St. Joseph County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indiana State Department of Health says that as of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
A silver alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

News

Another picture perfect day with highs just above average for mid-August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect Thursday weather before we turn more humid Friday.

News

Niles City Council approves “Social District”

Updated: 10 hours ago
Niles City Council approves “Social District”

Indiana

Three protesters arrested in Kosciusko County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three protesters from Milwaukee were arrested in Kosciusko County after Indiana State Police say they were intentionally blocking traffic on US 30.

News

Michigan reports 9 new coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 9 more coronavirus deaths and 517 new cases on Wednesday.

Back To School

First day of school for South Bend students

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
It was the first day back to school for South Bend students and clearly, this school year will be much different than the rest.