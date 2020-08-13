Advertisement

Brian Kelly notes changes to practice during a global pandemic

Kelly also says after virtually every pass, the student managers disinfect the footballs with a spray
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly says the biggest difference is at practices right now is that everyone has their own water bottle positioned at kiosks throughout the practice field.

Kelly says players usually lose about 3 percent water weight after a practice. Yesterday, it was 15 to 17 percent. He says they are trying to get that water weight back up but that’s just one difference.

Some other changes are obviously coaches wearing masks and players having a mask with them at all times.

Kelly also says after virtually every pass, the student managers disinfect the footballs with a spray.

Kelly knows it is a different time right how. None of his players have even tackled since December. He says the football drills will come, but right now it’s about finding out the best way to practice safely.

“I’ve been [coaching] for 30 years,” Kelly said. “I feel like a first-year head coach. Everything I am doing, I am looking at some of the science we have. I’m talking to our players at great length after practice to get a sense of where they are. I’m meeting with the staff trying to get as much information as possible as we plan out what we are doing. I think it is so important right now. It’s prudent to be extremely flexible with what you are doing.”

Kelly is taking practice day -by-day. On Thursday, the Fighting Irish were in helmets and shorts but they will put the pads on for the first time on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Following guidelines is more important than football drills right now for Brian Kelly

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The biggest takeaway from head coach Brian Kelly so far in camp is how impressed he is of his team.

Notre Dame

Kelly wants practice to remain flexible

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kelly wants practice to remain flexible

Notre Dame

Guidelines more important than drills

Updated: 7 hours ago
Guidelines more important than drills

Notre Dame

Mike Brey thinks college basketball will “save the day” for college sports

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brey anticipates there will be college basketball at some point in the near future and it will be something really special.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Two positive COVID-19 tests, nine in quarantine for Notre Dame football team

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame has now had just four positive cases for COVID-19 this summer, the two latest positives are in isolation, the other two positive cases have fully recovered.

Notre Dame

Mike Brey thinks college basketball will “save the day” for college sports

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Mike Brey thinks college basketball will “save the day” for college sports

Notre Dame

Notre Dame to hold first football practice on Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The Fighting Irish have been working out inside Notre Dame Stadium and the Labar Practice Complex.

Coronavirus

Big Ten Conference officially postpones fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Big Ten Conference has officially announced that they’re postponing the fall sports season due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame SWAT team leaders release statement: “We want to be safe and we want to play”

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Perhaps the most telling line of the statement is when the Fighting Irish leaders broke down why playing this fall is more important than just football.

Notre Dame

Brey excited to get Notre Dame Men’s Basketball back on campus

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Brey admits he was frustrated his players couldn’t be in South Bend this summer to work out due to the coronavirus pandemic.