Brian Kelly notes changes to practice during a global pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly says the biggest difference is at practices right now is that everyone has their own water bottle positioned at kiosks throughout the practice field.

Kelly says players usually lose about 3 percent water weight after a practice. Yesterday, it was 15 to 17 percent. He says they are trying to get that water weight back up but that’s just one difference.

Some other changes are obviously coaches wearing masks and players having a mask with them at all times.

Kelly also says after virtually every pass, the student managers disinfect the footballs with a spray.

Kelly knows it is a different time right how. None of his players have even tackled since December. He says the football drills will come, but right now it’s about finding out the best way to practice safely.

“I’ve been [coaching] for 30 years,” Kelly said. “I feel like a first-year head coach. Everything I am doing, I am looking at some of the science we have. I’m talking to our players at great length after practice to get a sense of where they are. I’m meeting with the staff trying to get as much information as possible as we plan out what we are doing. I think it is so important right now. It’s prudent to be extremely flexible with what you are doing.”

Kelly is taking practice day -by-day. On Thursday, the Fighting Irish were in helmets and shorts but they will put the pads on for the first time on Friday.

