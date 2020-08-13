Artist creates origami crane memorial for COVID-19 victims

(AP) - An artist in Los Angeles is memorializing each of the thousands of people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States with a delicate origami crane.

Karla Funderburk started making the cranes three months ago, stringing the paper swans in pink, blue, yellow and many other colors together and hanging them in her gallery.

When the number of deaths ticked to 88,000 she realized it would take her 24 years to complete them and she asked for help.

Now volunteers drop off scores of the elegantly made paper swans daily. Funderburk had 9,300 cranes as of Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.