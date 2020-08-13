Advertisement

Another picture perfect day with highs just above average for mid-August

Relatively low levels of humidity
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TODAY:

Another picture perfect day for mid-August. Crisp, cool conditions to start with calm winds. A touch of early fog. Afternoon highs reach the middle 80s. Pleasant! Dry! Low levels of humidity. Great pool weather.

TONIGHT:

Excellent weather for viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower. Find a dark location away from city lights and enjoy 50-60 meteors per hour. Skies will be clear with cool temperatures dropping into the low 60s by sunrise Friday. Low levels of humidity with calm winds.

TOMORROW:

A very warm day. Slight more humid with highs in the middle 80s and a heat index near 90. Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers EAST in parts of Sturgis, LaGrange, Kendallville, Fort Wayne.

Better chances of rainfall and isolated thunderstorms return this weekend with the best opportunity on Sunday.

