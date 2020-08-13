Advertisement

Anderson, Robert lead White Sox past Tigers 7-5

Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs, and Anderson had a triple, too by the end of the third inning. He added two singles before striking out on three pitches in his final plate appearance in the eighth. Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who scored four unearned runs in the fourth before Matthew Boyd gave the lead right back.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

