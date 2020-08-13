Advertisement

3 Memphis dog owners indicted for fatal mauling of 59-year-old woman

Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, 22-year-old Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Officials connected them as the owners of the four dogs involved in the mauling.
Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, 22-year-old Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Officials connected them as the owners of the four dogs involved in the mauling.(Source: Shelby County DA/WMC)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Three people have been indicted by a grand jury for the fatal dog mauling of a 59-year-old woman in April, WMC reported.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, 22-year-old Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Officials connected them as the owners of the four dogs involved in the mauling.

On April 22, victim Doris Arrington’s body was found in North Memphis when police were called to the scene.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office says Arrington had severe trauma to her legs and arms. Her cause of death was “massive blood loss.”

Officers searched the area where they found a house with four dogs that had blood on their mouths and coats, according to the DA’s office.

The dog owners have been indicted on reckless homicide charges.

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wilmington woman accused of poisoning husband, stepson makes court appearance

Updated: moments ago
|
A Wilmington woman facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly poisoned her husband and stepson with household cleaning supplies made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

News

Indiana health officials say West Nile virus is in St. Joseph County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indiana State Department of Health says that as of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.

National Politics

Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate’s Biden probe

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Even before last week’s intelligence assessment on foreign election interference, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was facing criticism from Democrats that his investigation of presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine was politically motivated and advancing Russian interests.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump administration advises face masks for school reopenings

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The Trump White House remains focused on reopening schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Goshen launches utilities payment assistance program

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen water and sewer utility customers facing shut-offs due to financial hardships could qualify for $200 in financial assistance to help cover payments.

National Politics

Many more likely sought jobless aid after $600 check ends

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the pace of layoffs, which have remained stuck at a high level since the viral pandemic erupted five months ago.

National Politics

Facebook beefs up anti-misinformation efforts ahead of US election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It's the social network's latest step to to combat election-related misinformation on its platform as the Nov. 3 election nears — one in which many voters may be submitting ballots by mail for the first time.

National

Trump supporters, campaign lean into debunked QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The FBI classified QAnon as a domestic terror threat in a 2019 internal memo.

News

SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
A silver alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.