Advertisement

$20 million invested in Pure Green Farms

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than $20 million is being invested in a plant—that will manufacture plants.

A large building has quietly popped up on a 65 acre cornfield off Calvert Street on South Bend’s south west side.

From a distance it may look like a factory, but it’s not.

“For the longest time the legacy supply chain for lettuce has come from field grown out west primarily California and Arizona,” said Joe McGuire with Pure Green Farms. “And we don’t use any chemicals, there’s no pesticides, no herbicides, we don’t have to use any of that.”

In a couple of months the building in South Bend will house an indoor hydroponic lettuce farm where the temperature will always be 70 degrees and there will no need to battle weeds or insects.

“As you probably know over the last few years there’s been a lot of problems with leafy greens coming from the west coast and we’re going to be able to provide lettuce that we can control that with clean water that we filter and we know exactly what is going into the nutrition and hydration of these plants,” said McGuire.

The plant will produce about two million pounds of lettuce a year.

The growing will be fully automated.

The lettuce won’t be touched by human hands from seeding to packaging.

“I just see this as the next phase, the next evolution of the lettuce category,” said McGuire. “And it’s not just in lettuces. It’s already happened in tomatoes. It’s happening in peppers and cucumbers, starting to happen now, this indoor growing.”

McGuire expects to hire up to 40 employees.

This is the first of four planned agricultural plants on the South Bend site.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop shares experience after exposure to coronavirus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is in quarantine after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

None seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened at the intersection of CR 37 and CR 38, north of Millersburg.

Forecast

Warm, but still Comfortable

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPOTTY RAIN EXPECTED... It will be warm, but not overly humid, the next couple of days. Each day will also be partly sunny, but there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower by late afternoon or evening. A cool front comes through early Sunday, and probably a second one by evening. Each of those could give some areas a thunderstorm. After those 2 fronts, it will turn much cooler again for several days, which includes most of next week...

News

New Prairie High School students quarantined after party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
A group of students throwing a party before the school year now find themselves in quarantine after it was found out that a few people at the gathering are positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana launches long-term care facility coronavirus dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
On Wednesday, Indiana state officials finally released their long-term care facility dashboard detailing how the pandemic has affected every single facility in the state.

News

Indiana launches long-term care facility coronavirus dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Wednesday, Indiana state officials finally released their long-term care facility dashboard detailing how the pandemic has affected every single facility in the state.

Crime

Over 30 arrests made, drugs & weapons seized in Benton Harbor one week after MSP partnership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
One week into an expanded partnership between the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police, over 30 arrests have been made in Benton Harbor including: 7 arrests for violation of parole or probation, 8 arrests for misdemeanor warrants, and 10 arrests for felony warrants.

AP

Artist creates origami crane memorial for COVID-19 victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
An artist in Los Angeles is memorializing each of the thousands of people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States with a delicate origami crane.

AP

Kids surprise police officer with ice pop on hot summer day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It was a cool moment on a hot summer day.

AP

2 Indiana cops charged with battery in protesters’ arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Video shows officers using batons and pepper balls to subdue two women during May protests.