2 Indiana cops charged with battery in protesters’ arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two Indianapolis police officers on battery and other charges following an investigation into allegations that they used excessive force while arresting demonstrators at a protest in May over the death of George Floyd.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mear announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Johnathan Horlock and Nathanial Schauwecker. Horlock faces three counts of battery, official misconduct, perjury and obstruction.

Schauwecker faces four counts of battery and two counts of official misconduct.

Video shows officers using batons and pepper balls to subdue two women during May protests.

