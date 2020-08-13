1 dead in Michigan crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating a serious crash that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of N. Centreville Rd. and Featherstone Rd. in Sherman Township just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night for a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation shows a Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on N. Centreville Rd. and failed to stop at the intersection with Featherstone Rd.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on Featherstone and had the right away. The Highlander was unable to stop and collided into the Mustang’s front passenger side door.

The passenger of the Mustang, Justin Noel, 19, from Battle Creek was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital and later died.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Highlander was treated for minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

