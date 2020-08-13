Advertisement

1 dead in Michigan crash

Police were called to the intersection of N. Centreville Rd. and Featherstone Rd. in Sherman Township just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night for a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the intersection of N. Centreville Rd. and Featherstone Rd. in Sherman Township just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night for a two-vehicle crash.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating a serious crash that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of N. Centreville Rd. and Featherstone Rd. in Sherman Township just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night for a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation shows a Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on N. Centreville Rd. and failed to stop at the intersection with Featherstone Rd.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on Featherstone and had the right away. The Highlander was unable to stop and collided into the Mustang’s front passenger side door.

The passenger of the Mustang, Justin Noel, 19, from Battle Creek was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital and later died.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Highlander was treated for minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

More than 40 feral cats removed from Three Rivers home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
More than 40 feral cats were removed from a Three Rivers home by law enforcement on Wednesday.

Indiana

Indiana reports 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.8%.

News

The Woods Fitness Park offers unique workout experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
While Michigan gyms remain closed, you can get in a full workout at unique spot in Benton Harbor.

News

Elkhart Co. nonprofits covering gaps in childcare for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Elkhart County Community is coming together to help solve the childcare crisis as parents return to work and students head back to school under hybrid learning models.

Latest News

News

Michigan City shooting is second homicide in 3 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are investigating two separate homicides in Michigan City that happened in the past 3 days.

News

Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field on August 21

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs will host their second Chicago Cubs watch party at Four Winds Field on August 21.

News

Indiana health officials say West Nile virus is in St. Joseph County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indiana State Department of Health says that as of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.

News

Fort Wayne-South Bend bishop quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

News

Goshen launches utilities payment assistance program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen water and sewer utility customers facing shut-offs due to financial hardships could qualify for $200 in financial assistance to help cover payments.

News

SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 7 hours ago
A silver alert has been declared for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.