Wednesday’s Child: Future restaurateur looking for adoption

Sean is a 15-year-old who is looking forward to getting a job and being part of a family.
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teenagers are often overlooked in the foster care system. But they deserve a chance to have a bright future. Fifteen-year-old Sean is looking forward to getting a job and being part of a permanent family who likes to play games.

“I’m good at catching a ball. And passing it to people,” said Sean.

Sean is a kind young man who likes playing football and video games that feature building skills.

He says school is kind of hard.

“Math is pretty hard when you do division,” said Sean. “I really don’t like algebra. It’s real tough.”

Sean is already making career plans. He wants to be a restaurant worker when he grows up. He has a short list of favorite foods.

“Sometimes it’s mashed potatoes and sometimes it’s macaroni,” said Sean.

He knows that in order to succeed in life, you need to work hard and be kind. He has simple instructions for how to be a good friend.

“Well, if you’re trying to be nice, you gotta be nice to the person next to you,” said Sean.

Sean looks forward to connecting with a new family.

“I’m already in foster care, but I still have a family out there somewhere.”

If you want to learn more about Sean, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

