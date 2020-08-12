Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday’s Child: Future restaurateur looking for adoption

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Fifteen-year-old Sean is looking forward to getting a job and being part of a permanent family who likes to play games.

Indiana

Indiana officials urging full school funding, release long-term care dashboard

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Holcomb asked the Indiana State Board of Education to call a special meeting to delay the fall count of student enrollment.

National

Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden's running mate pick

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

Indiana officials release long-term care dashboard

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The dashboard will show current and total cases and deaths among residents and staff for every nursing home in the state dating back until March.

Latest News

News

Indiana officials urging full school funding

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Last week, parents were surprised to learn of an Indiana law that would allow the state to withhold 15% of funding if a student learns virtually for 50% of the year.

News

South Bend firefighter answers final call

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Jeremy Bush was remembered as a big guy with a big smile.

Forecast

A Bit More Heat Coming

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY WEATHER! Boy, what a nice August day here in Michiana...lots of sunshine, a cool start, and a comfortably warm afternoon. And we have more nice weather Thursday, just a touch warmer overall. We have a slight chance for a late day shower or thundershower on Friday, then a little better chance each day of the weekend. The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday, with highs into the middle to upper 80s. Then some truly cool air sweeps in for most of next week...another "open up the windows" type of week!

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

News

Elkhart Co. nonprofits covering gaps in childcare for students

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Nonprofits in Elkhart County are partnering to help families with childcare for students attending schools with hybrid learning models.