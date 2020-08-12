Two positive COVID-19 tests, nine in quarantine for Notre Dame football team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame announced on Wednesday that two Fighting Irish football players tested positive for COVID-19, and seven more of their teammates will quarantine because of close contact with them.

The latest COVID-19 test for the Notre Dame football team took place back on August 10th. Of the two positives, one player was mildly symptomatic while the other was asymptomatic.

Notre Dame has now had just four positive cases for COVID-19 this summer. The two latest positives are in isolation. The other two positive cases have fully recovered.

Additionally, through contact tracing, seven more football players are in quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic. That means nine total Notre Dame players are in quarantine and did not practice on the team’s first day of fall camp.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.