Advertisement

Three state trooper cars struck by impaired wrong-way driver

No troopers or the suspect suffered any injuries.
No troopers or the suspect suffered any injuries.(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three state trooper cars were struck by an impaired wrong-way driver in Lake County on Tuesday night.

No troopers or the suspect suffered any injuries.

State troopers were called to the 260 mile-marker on I-65 around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a wrong-wrong driver.

Troopers tried multiple times to get the driver to stop, by blocking him from going towards civilian traffic.

The suspect struck trooper cars multiple times while trying to get away.

Troopers successfully blocked in the driver and were able to arrest the suspect.

Police found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun in the car.

Paul D. Alvarado, 39, from Highland, IN was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Alvarado tested more than three times the legal limit for intoxication.

He is facing preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of Handgun No License, a Class A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated (Endangering)- Class A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated above .15%- Class A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor, Leaving the Scene of a Crash- Class B Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor, Wrong Way Driving- Infraction.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%.

News

South Bend students start first day of eLearning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
South Bend students start first day of eLearning

News

Picture perfect Wednesday weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking weekend showers and thunderstorms.

News

Funeral for South Bend firefighter to be viewable online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Funeral for South Bend firefighter Jeremy Bush to be held at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Granger at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and streamed online.

Latest News

News

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Shooting in South Bend sends one to hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The incident happened on the 1400 block of South Walnut Street.

News

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant returns to Nappanee

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
He sang face to face with Simon Cowell on American Idol and has performed in places like China and Italy.

News

Michiana Renaissance Festival postponed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The postponement is due to continuing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

First day of live, virtual learning for Goshen schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Goshen Community Schools kicks off the school year virtually and will start in-person classes on August 17th.

Forecast

Couple of Nice Days Coming

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE AUGUST WEATHER! I don't expect to hear many complaints the next couple of days...since it will not be too hot or too humid, but it will also not be too cool for August. And with lots of sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday, it will look very nice as well. As we head through the weekend, we'll see some chances to get a shower or storm, although most of the time it will be dry. And it is still looking like cooler air comes sweeping in again for most of next week, with loes in the 50s and highs in the 70s...