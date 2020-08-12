Three state trooper cars struck by impaired wrong-way driver

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three state trooper cars were struck by an impaired wrong-way driver in Lake County on Tuesday night.

No troopers or the suspect suffered any injuries.

State troopers were called to the 260 mile-marker on I-65 around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a wrong-wrong driver.

Troopers tried multiple times to get the driver to stop, by blocking him from going towards civilian traffic.

The suspect struck trooper cars multiple times while trying to get away.

Troopers successfully blocked in the driver and were able to arrest the suspect.

Police found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun in the car.

Paul D. Alvarado, 39, from Highland, IN was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Alvarado tested more than three times the legal limit for intoxication.

He is facing preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of Handgun No License, a Class A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated (Endangering)- Class A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated above .15%- Class A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor, Leaving the Scene of a Crash- Class B Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor, Wrong Way Driving- Infraction.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.