Advertisement

Thousands still without power in Michiana after storms

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michiana (WNDU) - We’re looking at the number of power outages in our area.

Indiana Michigan Power says so far power has been restored to more than two-thirds of customers who lost power from Monday's storms.

According to I&M, crews encountered significant damage to equipment, especially in the Benton Harbor area.

In total, 84 utility poles were broken, 20 just in Benton Harbor.

Right now, there are still over 10,000 Michigan residents without power.

In Berrien County, there are over 8,700 affected.

I&M's current restoration times for the Benton Harbor area is 11 p.m. Friday.

In St. Joseph, Michigan, just over 100 people are still without power.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fees waived to drop off storm debris

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city is waiving the fee at its Organic Resources facility so residents can drop off debris from the recent storms.

News

Notre Dame partners with Guinness

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It's a match made in brew heaven.

Indiana

Four arrested in LaGrange County meth bust

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people are behind bars after police found numerous drugs during a traffic stop.

Indiana

Indiana reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%.

Latest News

Indiana

Three state trooper cars struck by impaired wrong-way driver

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
No troopers or the suspect suffered any injuries.

News

Fees waived to drop off storm debris

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fees waived to drop off storm debris

News

South Bend schools start school year with e-learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Bend schools start school year with e-learning

News

Power restoration update

Updated: 5 hours ago
Power restoration update

News

Notre Dame partners with Guinness

Updated: 5 hours ago
Notre Dame partners with Guinness

News

South Bend students start first day of eLearning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
South Bend students start first day of eLearning