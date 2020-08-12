Thousands still without power in Michiana after storms

Michiana (WNDU) - We’re looking at the number of power outages in our area.

Indiana Michigan Power says so far power has been restored to more than two-thirds of customers who lost power from Monday's storms.

According to I&M, crews encountered significant damage to equipment, especially in the Benton Harbor area.

In total, 84 utility poles were broken, 20 just in Benton Harbor.

Right now, there are still over 10,000 Michigan residents without power.

In Berrien County, there are over 8,700 affected.

I&M's current restoration times for the Benton Harbor area is 11 p.m. Friday.

In St. Joseph, Michigan, just over 100 people are still without power.

